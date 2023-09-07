After a five-year wait, American Madison Keys is back in the Final Four of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in women’s singles.
Entering the tournament as the No. 17 seed, Keys has made a big run that has her in the semifinals for the first time since 2018. Keys defeated 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
This will be Keys’ third appearance in the semifinals of the U.S. Open and sixth overall in a Grand Slam event. She played for the championship in 2017, losing to fellow American Sloane Stephens. She returned to the semifinals a year later in 2018.
Keys was dominant in her quarterfinals match against Vondrousova as she won the first five games in cruising to the first set victory. She also faced nine break points in the match and saved all of them.
Keys will face No. 2 seed Aryna Salalenka in the semifinals tonight at 7:15 p.m. Salalenka is the champion of the Australian open. In the other semifinal match, No. 6 seed Coco Gauff will take on No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova at 6 p.m.
If Keys and Gauff are successful in their semifinals matches, it will bring about an All-USA championship match with two very talented African-American players.
