Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the 10th NFL player to win multiple Most Valuable Player Awards on Thursday night in Phoenix when he was honored for a second time.
Mahomes, who was named MVP in 2018, set an NFL record of 5,614 total yards in a season plus 41 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He and the Chiefs led the league in terms of points scored per game (29.2), total yards (413.6) and passing yards (297.8).
It was almost a unanimous vote with, Mahomes earning 48 of 50 first-place votes; the other two went to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, respectively.
Mahomes will face Hurst in Sunday’s Super Bowl, marking the first time the NFL title game has featured two starting Black quarterbacks.
Now in the team’s game-week routine, Mahomes did not attend the ceremony.
“To the Chiefs organization, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff and most of all, my teammates, I would never be standing here today without y'all," Mahomes said in a recorded acceptance video. "Every day giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend."
