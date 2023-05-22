The Miami Heat have the Boston Celtics on the brink of elimination from the NBA playoffs.
After winning the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston, the Heat were dominant on their home court in a 128-102 victory in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best of seven series.
Miami will have an opportunity to close out the series on Tuesday night. A victory would send them to the NBA Finals for the seventh time in franchise history.
Star guard Jimmy Butler scored 16 points for the Heat, but he was able to take a back seat as his supporting cast took center stage on Sunday. Guard Gabe Vincent scored 29 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field and six of nine from 3-point range. Duncan Robinson scored 22 points off the bench, including five 3-pointers while Caleb Martin also came off the bench to score 18 points.
St. Louisan Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Jaylen Brown added 12 points. The Miami defense did a great job of limiting Boston's dynamic duo to a combined 12 of 35 from the field.
Tip off for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (St. Louis time). The game will be televised on TNT.
