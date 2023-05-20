The Miami Heat are two games away from returning to the National Basketball Association Finals.
For the second game in succession, the Heat stunned the Boston Celtics with a 111-105 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night at TD Garden in Boston.
Miami will take a 2-0 lead back to Miami when the best of seven series resumes on Sunday.
In Game 1, Miami outscored Boston 46-25 in the third quarter to take control of Game 1. This time, it was in the fourth quarter when the Heat made their move when they outscored the Celtics 36-22 to wipe out an eight-point deficit.
Jimmy Butler turned in another star performance in leading the Heat with 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Butler received plenty of support as center Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 25 points on 11 of 16 shooting from the field while Duncan Robinson added 15 points.
St. Louisan Jayson Tatum led Boston with 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Tatum is averaging 32 points a game in the series, but the Heat have managed to limit his effectiveness in the fourth quarter in both games. Jaylen Brown added 16 points for the Celtics.
Game 3 will be held in Miami on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (St. Louis time). The game will be televised on TNT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.