Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum told the website Complex it is “surreal” when he receives a text from Michael Jordan after a solid performance. Jordan, Charlotte Hornets owner, was silent after Tatum dropped 51 points on the Hornets back on Jan. 16.
“He’ll text me every once in a while when I have a big game, but he didn’t text me after that one,” Tatum said during a video interview.
"I know he watches all the Hornets games, so he saw. Even when does reach out and text me after a good game, that’s still pretty surreal. Even when I see his name come across my phone, it still doesn’t seem real,” Tatum said.
Tatum sports Jordan Brand tennis shoes and has appeared in multiple events for them, along with wearing their flagship models during games.
Tatum and the Celtics were scheduled to host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. An NBA All-Star Game starter, Tatum exploded for 31 points, 9 assists, and four rebounds in Wednesday’s 139-96 blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
Wearing a St. Louis Cardinals hat during a postgame interview, Tatum said, “It was good. I liked the way we came out. Obviously, we shot the ball well, but I think our attention to the game plan to play the right way. You can tell we were ready to go from the jump."
