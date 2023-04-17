It is time to introduce the members of the St. Louis American "Fab Five" All-Star Team for the 2022-23 season, a collection of talented players that represent athleticism, versatility, and the ability to make their teammates better.
The quintet of Macaleab Rich of East St. Louis, Kennard Davis Jr. of Vashon, Kobi Williams of Westminster Christian, Jordan Pickett of Belleville East, and Javaris Moye of Kirkwood can all impact the game in a variety of ways to help their respective teams succeed.
Here is a look at the First Team members of the St. Louis American "Fab Five" All-Star Basketball Team.
Kennard Davis Jr. (Vashon): The 6'6" senior forward is the St. Louis American Co-Player of the Year. He was the top player and leader for the Wolverines, who won their third consecutive Class 4 state championship this season. The versatile Davis could play any position on the floor, and he also did an excellent job with his leadership as he navigated his younger teammates through a rugged non-conference schedule. He could score in the post, make 3-pointers, rebound, and even take over the ball handling duties if needed. As a senior, he averaged a team-high 14 points along with 5.6 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field. He has already signed with Southern Illinois University.
Javaris Moye (Kirkwood): The 6'4" senior guard led Kirkwood to a magical 24-3 season, which included a conference championship and a 20-game winning streak to start the year. He was a stellar performer at both ends of the court as he was a smooth offensive player who could score from anywhere on the court. On the defensive end, he could be disruptive with his length and tenacity on the perimeter. As a senior, he averaged 13.9 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.
Jordan Pickett (Belleville East): The 6'4" senior guard was one of the top players in the metro east area this season in leading the Lancers to an excellent 26-7 season. He followed in the footsteps of older brother and former Fab Five member Javon Pickett to have an illustrious career at Belleville East. He enjoyed a tremendous season offensively as he averaged 19.9 points a game while making 67 3-pointers on the year. The SIU-Edwardsville recruit also averaged five rebounds and two assists a game in leading the Lancers to a Class 4A regional championship.
Macaleab Rich (East St. Louis): The 6'7" senior forward is the 2023 St. Louis American Co-Player of the Year after enjoying a sensational season for the Flyers. The robust 250-pounder combined his physical strength, athleticism and versatile skill set to be one of the toughest matchup problems in the state of Illinois. He also spent much of the season playing the playmaking and facilitator role for the Flyers in addition to his heavy load of scoring and rebounding. As a senior, Rich averaged 20 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 61 percent from the field to lead the Flyers to a third-place finish in the IHSA Class 3A state tournament. Rich will be attending Kansas State next season. Kansas State advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this season.
Kobi Williams (Vashon): The 6'4" senior shooting guard enjoyed a remarkable season as he led a young and inexperienced Wildcats team to a berth in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. He was a dominant force at both ends of the floor en route to earning Player of the Year honors in a strong Metro League this season. He was a tremendous scorer and defensive player as he averaged 23.6 points a game while usually guarding the opposing team's top player on a nightly basis. The Truman State recruit led the Wildcats to a 20-7 record and a share of the Metro League title and a district championship.
St. Louis American "Fab Five" All-Star Teams
Second Team
Nilivan Daniels 6'3" Chaminade (Sr.)
Nashawn Davis 6'5" Cardinal Ritter (Jr.)
Clayton Jackson 6'2" Cardinal Ritter (Jr.)
Stephen Okoro 6'9" Principia (Sr.)
BJ Ward 6'0" Chaminade (Sr.)
Third Team
Zyree Collins 6'0" St. Mary's (Soph)
Rini Harris 6'3" O'Fallon (Sr.)
Tyler King 6'3" Parkway West (Sr.)
Aaron Walker Jr. 5'9" SLUH (Sr.)
Bryce Spiller 6'5" Lutheran North (Jr.)
Fourth Team
Steven Bonner 6'4" Soldan (Sr.)
Amari Foluke 6'1" Metro (Sr.)
Charles Nelson 6'0" Miller Career Academy (Sr.)
Demetris Phillips 6'5" Lutheran St. Charles
Trevor Reed 6'5" John Burroughs (Sr.)
Special Postseason Awards
Co-Players of the Year: Macaleab Rich (East St. Louis), Kennard Davis Jr. (Vashon)
Freshman of the Year: Jaylen Edwards (Principia)
Coach of the Year: Tony Irons (Vashon) and Ryan Johnson (Cardinal Ritter)
Game of the Year; Vashon 58, vs. Staley 57 (Jan. 28) Show Me Champions Classic.
