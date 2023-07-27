The Napheesa Collier Elite 15U girls basketball team will be competing in the U.S. Open Basketball Championships in Memphis this weekend. The team members are (front row, left to right) Addi Owen (Incarnate Word), Amya Porchia (Incarnate Word), Kyrii Franklin (Lutheran-St. Charles), Peyton Olufson (Incarnate Word). (Back Row, left to right) Coach Marc Stricker, Savannah Stricker (Incarnate Word), Nevaeh Lucious (Cape Notre Dame), Kennedy Stowers (Lutheran-St. Charles), Moriyah Douglass (John Burroughs), Head coach Jordan Olufson.