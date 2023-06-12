St. Louisian Napheesa Collier is putting together another strong campaign in her fifth season in the WNBA for the Minnesota Lynx.
The former Incarnate Word Academy All-American is having one of her best seasons as a professional as she is one of league’s top scorers. After eight games, the 6’1” Collier is averaging 19.8 points, which is currently eighth in the WNBA.
Collier is also averaging 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 block while averaging 32 minutes a game. She is shooting 45 percent from the field, 35 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent from the free throw line.
In the month of June, Collier has really stepped up her game as she is averaging 25 points in the Lynx’ last three games. She scored a season-high 30 points against the Connecticut Sun on June 1. She also had 28 points and 14 rebounds against the Indiana Fever last Friday. On Sunday night, she had 24 points and nine rebounds in a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.
After a stellar collegiate career at UConn, Collier hit the WNBA running in 2019 as she earned the league’s Rookie of the Year award. She was also selected to the WNBA All-Star Game in 2019 and 2021.
In 2022, Collier had an extraordinary season despite averaging only seven points a game. She missed most of the season as she gave birth to her daughter Mila Bazzell. Collier was able to return to the lineup less than three months after giving birth to Mila.. She played in the final four games of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.