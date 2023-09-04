St. Louisan Napheesa Collier has reached a tremendous milestone during her stellar career in the WNBA.
The former Incarnate Word Academy star scored her 2,000th career point as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. And in typical Napheesa Collier fashion, she did it while leading her team to a victory.
Collier reached her milestone while leading the Lynx to a 91-85 overtime victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. She scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Lynx. She also had four blocks and three steals while scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods.
Collier then followed up with 22 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a victory over the Phoenix Mercury, which clinched a spot for the Lynx in the upcoming WNBA playoffs. She became the first player in WNBA history to have consecutive games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks shots.
Collier has been excellent ever since being drafted by the Lynx in 2019, but this season has been her best as she has been one of the top players in the WNBA this year. She is currently averaging 21.3 points a game, which ranks her fourth in the league.
In the same game, Collier also recorded her 200th career steal. In 123 games, Collier has recorded more than 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals. That’s the second fastest in WNBA history to former great Tamika Catchings, who reached all of those totals in 115 games.
A three-time WNBA All-Star, Collier is also averaging 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 47 percent from the field and 83 percent from the free throw line. She scored 20 points in the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas last month.
