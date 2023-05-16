The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are quite familiar with each other when it comes to meeting in the National Basketball Association playoffs. For the third time in four seasons, the two teams will lock horns in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The winner of the best of seven series will earn a berth in the NBA Finals.
The series, which begins tonight in Boston, will be the rubber match between the two teams. Miami defeated Boston four games to two in the 2020 conference finals, which were held in the bubble in Orlando, FL. The Celtics returned the favor last season as they defeated Miami in seven games to get to the championship round.
Miami and Boston split four games during the regular season. St. Louisan Jayson Tatum was excellent for the Celtics in those games against the Heat. In those four meetings, Tatum averaged 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the free throw line.
Tatum's best performance against Miami during the regular season came on November 30 when he had 49 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Celtics to a 134-121 victory.
Eastern Conference Finals Schedule
(All tip off times are St. Louis time)
Game 1: Miami at Boston - Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Miami at Boston - Friday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Boston at Miami - Sunday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Boston at Miami - Tuesday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Miami at Boston - Thursday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Boston at Miami - Saturday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Miami at Boston, Monday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
