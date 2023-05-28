The Boston Celtics moved one step closer to accomplishing something that no other team has done in the history of the National Basketball Association.
A dramatic tip-in by Derrick White with .01 seconds left gave the Celtics a stunning 104-103 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night in Miami.
White's late-game heroics tied the best of seven series at three games each. The Celtics will head back home for Game 7 on Monday night with a chance to become the first NBA team to rally from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.
Of the 150 teams that have trailed 3-0, the Celtics are only the fourth team in history to force a seventh and deciding game, but they will be the first team to host the Game 7.
immy Butler hit three free throws with three seconds left to give the Heat a 103-102 lead, which culminated a big rally from a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes. On the Celtics final possession, Marcus Smart's 3-pointer bounced off the rim, but White swooped in and tipped in the game-winner to deny the Heat a chance to advance to the NBA Finals for the third successive game.
St. Louisan Jayson Tatum finished the game with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. He was a perfect 15 of 15 from the free throw line. He scored 25 of his 31 points in the first half. It was the ninth 30-point game for Tatum during the postseason. He will get another opportunity to play in a Game 7, where he has sparkled throughout his six-year career.
Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Marcus Smart scored 21 points, which marked the second consecutive game that he has scored at least 20 points. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points while Caleb Martin added 21 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
The two teams played a great seven-game series in the Eastern Conference Finals last season with the Celtics winning a Game 7 in Miami. Tip off for Game 7 is set for Monday night at TD Garden in Boston at 7:30 p.m. (St. Louis time). The game will be televised on TNT.
