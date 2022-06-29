“This is going to be painful for me to say, but I think Steph Curry passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever.” - NBA analyst Charles Barkley after Curry led Golden State to fourth title
featured
Quote of the week
Charles Barkley proclaims Curry greatest small guard ever
-
- Updated
- 0
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Cora Jakes Coleman’s estranged husband arrested, woman accused them of manipulation
- FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes
- US Supreme Court obliterates Roe v. Wade - Abortion illegal in Missouri
- The Coronavirus Strikes Back!
- Lawsuit targets Missouri’s new voting restrictions
- Kansas City P.D. still flies with Jim Crow
- Feed the Babies Project fighting infant formula shortage
- This is our job, let’s do it
- HSSU’s Brice Dean selected as a 2022 HBCU Scholar
- Black owned EDURain aims high to keep student concerns low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.