American women’s tennis star Coco Gauff continued her strong late-summer play with an impressive victory over Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships at Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
Gauff, the No. 6 seed, cruised to victory 6-0, 6-2 in a match that lasted just over an hour on a hot Tuesday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium. At 19, Gauff became the first American teen to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open since 2001 when Serena Williams accomplished the feat. Williams went on to the championship match where was defeated by her sister Venus Williams.
Gauff has been on a tremendous streak since early July, when she was eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon. Since then, she has won 16 of her last 17 matches, including championships at the Washington Open and Cincinnati Open.
In her previous two matches, Gauff was extended to three sets by Elise Mertens and Caroline Wozniacki, but she was dominant from start to finish in her quarterfinal match against Ostapenkao, who was coming off a victory over No. 1 seed and defending U.S. Open champion Iga Swiatek.
Gauff will face the winner of the Karolina Muchova/Sorana Cirstea quarterfinal match in the semifinals, which will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. (St. Louis time).
American Madison Keys has also advanced to the quarterfinals. Keys, the No. 17 seed, will face Marketa Vonrousova on Wednesday night. With Gauff and Keys in the quarterfinals, it represented the first time that twoBlack American women’s players had advanced that far in the tournament during the Open era, which began in 1968.
