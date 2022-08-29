APGA Tour Championship winner Kamaiu Johnson becomes the first player to win the World Wide Technology Player Development Program bonus pool reward with his victory in the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship at TPC San Antonio recently.
Johnson, Willie Mack III, Marcus Byrd, Andrew Walker and Ryan Alford – all part of the WTT Player Development Program as top young players on the circuit – will divide $20,000 in bonus pool money based on their performance this year in the APGA Tour season-long Lexus Cup Point Standings.
Johnson earned the bonus pool top prize of $7,500 after his birdie on the closing hole led to a one-stroke victory in the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship. He finished 7-under-par for the tournament and his final round 67 gave the Florida resident low round honors for the event. The win also made Johnson the winner of the season-long Lexus Cup Point Standings competition.
Johnson made international news in 2021 due to his unique backstory of perseverance and when his exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open was scuttled by a positive COVID-19 test. The dream-shattered narrative drew massive media attention and the PGA TOUR and its sponsors responded by offering Johnson exemptions into three tournaments later last year.
