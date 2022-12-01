St. Louisan Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics has emerged as one of the early frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award in the National Basketball Association.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American has been on fire since the beginning of the season in leading the Celtics to the best record in the league with one quarter of the season in the books.
On Wednesday night, Tatum put on another masterpiece performance in front of some very special guests at the T.D. Garden Arena in the Celtics 134-121 victory over the Miami Heat.
Tatum scored a game-high 49 points as he put on a show for the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, who were sitting courtside. The royal couple is visiting the United States for the first time in eight years.
The Royals got a close up look to see one of the league’s best perform at his highest level as Tatum also grabbed 11 rebounds and made eight of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He scored 28 points in the first half as the Celtics built a 68-60 lead.
Last night’s performance by Tatum was the climax of a torrid five-game stretch that he enjoyed to close out the month of November. In those five games, Tatum averaged, 35.8 points , 9.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game while shooting 52 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.
For the season, Tatum is averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game while shooting 48 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free throw line.
