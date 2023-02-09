LeBron James set a step-back jumper, one of the signature moves during his brilliant career, to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.
With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, James hit the shot that moved him to 38,388 and surpassed Jabbar.
The game was halted for several minutes as James first savored the moment with his arms outstretched. Teammates and members of the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder congratulated him, and photographers soon surrounded James.
Jabbar would hug James and congratulate him – both were members of the Los Angeles Lakers win achieving the record. Jabba then held a basketball high above his head before handing it to James, a symbolic gesture that brought one of the loudest cheers of the evening.
"I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind," James told the crowd. "To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to The Captain, please." Former Lakers Earvin “Magic” Johnson, James Worthy and Bob McAdoo, along with Dwyane Wade, who teamed with James for two NBA championships while with the Miami Heat, were in attendance.
Following Jabbar now in the NBA’s top five of scoring are Karl Malone, the late Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.
