LeBron James moved within 36 points of the all-time NBA scoring mark, but his L.A. Lakers surrendered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 131-126 on Saturday.
James scored 27 points and could top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 on Tuesday night at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers play Thursday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks – the team with which Jabbar began his career and won his first NBA title. His 27 points against the Pelicans dropped James’ scoring level to 30 points a game. He has scored 36 or more points in a game nine times during the 2022-23 season, including six times in January.
Jabbar said he will be in attendance at both Tuesday and Thursday’s games. If you’re thinking of attending Tuesday’s game, the lowest price ticket on stubhub.com was going for $275 in the upper level. The lowest price ticket for Thursday’s game, also upper level, was $628.
