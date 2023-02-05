- Team: Los Angeles Lakers

- Position: Small forward

- 2022-23 Salary: $44,474,988

Because basketball stars are considered to be past their prime after 30, it would seem that a player who turned 38 in December 2022 shouldn't rank so high on this list. But "King James" is a man as ageless and critical to a team's success as fellow "senior" Tom Brady in the NFL. While the Lakers struggled early in the 2022-23 season, you can't blame LeBron, who led the Lakers in points (24.9) and assists (6.9) through Game 13, justifying his two-year, $97.1 million contract extension.