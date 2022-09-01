The biggest going away party in sports today is going on this week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, N.Y. and Serena Williams is not in a hurry to see it end any time soon.
The iconic tennis star recently announced that the U.S. Open will be her final competition of her storied career that has spanned four decades. Williams finds herself in the third round after winning her first two matches of the tournament. On Monday night, she defeated Danka Kovinic' in the first round in straight sets.
On Wednesday night, Williams came back to upset No. 2 seed Anett Kontaviet in a thrilling three-set match, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. Williams will play Ajla Tomlmanovic in her third-round match on Friday night. She is also competing in the doubles tournament one final time with her sister Venus. The Williams sisters will take the court on Thursday in doubles play.
In addition to Williams' stellar play in the early rounds, the event has turned into one big celebration to honor one of the biggest stars in the history of sports. The crowds have been loud and electric while A-List celebrities from entertainment, sports and politics have come out in droves to support Serena. The roll call of celebrities include Spike Lee, Tiger Woods, Queen Latifah, Bill Clinton, Dionne Warwick, Mike Tyson, Anthony Anderson, Gladys Knight along with fellow tennis icons Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.
After her first-round match, there was a special ceremony held on the court that featured a highlight film that was narrated by Oprah Winfrey. The post-match interview was conducted by Gayle King of CBS News.
Williams, 40, won the first of her 23 Grand Slam tournament championships at the U.S. Open in 1999.
