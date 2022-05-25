St. Louisan Jayson Tatum was selected to the Kia All-NBA First Team for the first time on Monday night.
In his fifth season with the Boston Celtics, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists, which were all career highs. He also shot 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range. The former Chaminade College Prep All-American was also selected to the All-NBA Third Team in 2020.
Tatum was joined on the First Team by NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.
The Tatum-led Celtics will face the host Miami Heat tonight in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The series is tied at 2-2. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.
