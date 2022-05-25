NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to move the ball defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. 

 Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louisan Jayson Tatum was selected to the Kia All-NBA First Team for the first time on Monday night.
In his fifth season with the Boston Celtics, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists, which were all career highs. He also shot 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range. The former Chaminade College Prep All-American was also selected to the All-NBA Third Team in 2020.
 
Tatum was joined on the First Team by NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.
 
The Tatum-led Celtics will face the host Miami Heat tonight in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The series is tied at 2-2. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.
