Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson embarrassed himself, his team, and me on Saturday, August 5, after instigating a fight with José Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians.
His questionable behavior continued in a series of semi-psychotic posts on X Sunday.
After Ramirez at second slid into second base with a double, the men traded words. As Ramirez stood up, Anderson threw down his glove and began a pathetic Muhammad Ali imitation. After Anderson began bobbing and weaving, the players traded swings. Ramirez connected with a solid right to Anderson’s jaw. Anderson hit the ground with more force than he has hit most baseballs this season.
Since Anderson went the boxing route, Guardians radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton found his inner Howard Cosell and shouted into his microphone, “Down goes Anderson. Down goes Anderson.” The man deserves a Marconi Award for radio sports broadcasting in 2024.
Once back on his feet, Anderson tried to rejoin the fracas that now involved both teams. He was restrained, which was best for his health.
Please note the three-letter word hiding within the word embarrassing because Anderson was that on Saturday. Not satisfied, Anderson took to X with a profanity laced series of posts.
The two-time All-Star’s first utterance was “you know all this happening for a reason.” He shared he was still “focused” and that he has “been going through this [stuff] for a minute.”
He then let a few f-bombs go in since-deleted posts in which he sounded like he was still woozy from Ramirez’ punch.
I am an Anderson fan, which makes his behavior personally insulting. I am a White Sox fan, which makes me cringe in horror with my fellow followers of the Southsiders.
Anderson has been a great spokesperson for Black Major League Baseball players, and I applaud his effort to introduce more Black people to baseball as players and fans. He has donated to and supports the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.
Until Saturday, I had no problem with the guy. This column has been devoted to him several times. Hopefully, this was just a blip on the radar of what has been a respectable career on and off the field.
But I’m worried something else is up with Anderson.
Former White Sox reliever Kenyan Middleton, who is Black, was traded to the New York Yankees last week. He ripped his former team, telling ESPN that there were "no rules,” players were "sleeping in the bullpen" during games, and players missed meetings and practices without repercussions.
Middleton called out White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman for their participation in the World Baseball Classic. Anderson also missed most of spring training while he played for Team USA in the WBC.
"If you're trying to create culture, you need your big dogs," Middleton said. "The guys who played in the WBC were our big dogs, and those are the guys I feel like can police the things that are happening.”
Lynn was traded to the L.A. Dodgers and Graveman was dealt to the Houston Astros. Anderson was rumored to be traded too, but he remains with the White Sox.
Not only has Anderson failed as a team leader in the clubhouse in 2023, but he is also having a dreadful season on the field.
He is hitting .244 with one home run and 19 RBIs. Injuries have plagued him, and the result is his playing in just 87 of the White Sox’ 113 games as of Monday. Barring an appeal, Anderson will miss six games because of a suspension handed down on Monday. Ramirez got three games.
Anderson can resurrect his image and career during the close of this year’s season. I still respect him as player and man. But his two disastrous days have shaken my confidence in him to the core.
The Reid Roundup
Coco Gauff, 19, is headed to the U.S. Open with a full head of steam. Gauff won the Washington D.C. Open last Sunday and became the first teenager to win four World Tennis Association tournaments before turning 20 years old…Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will start his team’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the New England Patriots…The Athletic is reporting the Patriots remain “highly interested” in signing St. louis native and former Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott … Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, a record average of $62 million a season. Bad move, Lakers.
