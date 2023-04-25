LeBron James became the oldest player to post a 20-point, 20 rebound effort in an NBA WesternConference playoff game in the L.A. Lakers 117-111 Game Four win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
James, 36, forced overtime with a high-arching layup over the outstretched arm of Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies’ 6-foot-10 center and the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
He finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds – and drew raves from former Laker Magic Johnson on Twitter.
“LeBron James hit the game-tying layup to send the Lakers into overtime and finished with 22 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists.
To put his performance in perspective, he's the first Laker with 20 points and 20 rebounds in the Playoffs since Shaq in 2004!”
“You just dig deep and understand that you’ll be able to sleep at some point – just not right now,” James said after the game.
“This is not the time to rest or forget about an assignment. You’ll have more than enough time after the game and the next day to rest. So, I just try to dig deep.”
Somehow, James was the evening’s second-best NBA playoff story.
Miami’s Jimmy Butler rallied the Miami Heat to a 119-114 victory and Game Four of an Eastern Conference playoff series against the favored Milwaukee Bucks.
Butler, 33, finished with a career-high 56 points (19-28 FG, 15-18 FT, 3-8 3P) while adding 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block. He was at his best as the Heat rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter hole.
During the first quarter, he became the first to ever record a 20-point quarter in franchisepostseason history. He then had another 20-point quarter in the fourth to secure the victory over the Bucks while playing in front of the home crowd in Miami.
“I love the competitive aspect of [the playoffs]," Butler said after the game.
"This is where all the best players show up and they show out. I'm not saying I’m one of those best players; I just want to be looked at as such."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.