Basketball fans around the world were very interested in how Team USA would respond to its upset loss to Lithuania in the final game of pool play at the FIBA World Cup on Sunday.
Playing with added vigor and intensity, the Americans came out and dismantled Italy 100-63 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals of the World Cup, which is being held in Manila, Philippines. With the win, Team USA advances to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Latvia and Germany.
In Sunday’s loss to Lithuania, the USA lacked cohesion on offense and a sense of urgency on defense as they gave up 110 points and were out-rebounded by 17. It was a different story on Tuesday as a spirited USA defense gave up only 24 points in the first half and held Italy to 30 percent shooting from the field and 18 percent from 3-point range for the game..
On offense, the USA was clicking as it shot 53 percent from the field and a toast 47 percent from 3-point range as it made 17 of its 36 attempts from long distance. They also dominated the boards as they outrebounded Italy 51-33.
Forward Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets scored a game-high 24 points to lead the USA. Bridges also grabbed seven rebounds and made four of his six 3-point attempts. Guard Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers had 18 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting a sizzling six of eight from 3-point range. Guard Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
