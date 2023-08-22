American sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles won gold medals in the 100-meter dash at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
It was the first time that the USA has won both the men’s and women’s 100 since 2017 when Justin Gatlin and the late Tori Bowie won gold medals at the World Championships in London.
Richardson, the former collegiate star at LSU, defeated a star-studded field to win her race in a sizzling time of 10.65 seconds, which is a new record for the World Championships.
Running on the outside in Lane 9, Richardson trailed most of the field coming out of the blocks, but she turned on the jets down the final stretch to edge Jamaican stars Shericka Jackson and Shelly Ann-Fraser-Pryce for the gold medal.
The gold-medal winning performance by Richardson completed a big comeback story, which began two years ago when she was suspended for a positive test for marijuana after winning the 100 at the USA Olympic Trials. The suspension caused her to miss the Summer Olympics in Tokyo
After battling adversity over the past year, she has returned to top form with her sparkling performance in her first appearance at the World Championships. Her victory has broken the stranglehold that the Jamaican stars have had in the 100 in recent years.
Meanwhile, Lyles has already experienced winning a gold medal at the World Championships in the 200-meter dash in 2019 and 2022. This time around, Lyles set a goal to win gold in both the 100 and 200. He took care of the first half of his quest for double gold by winning the 100 in a winning time of 9.86 seconds.
Lyles took control of the race at the midway point and sprinted to the victory. He will try to complete the double in the 200, which will be held on Friday. The last American to achieve the sprint double was Tyson Gay, who accomplished the feat in 2007.
