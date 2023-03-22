Willis Reed’s dominant 1970 campaign earned him the MVP award and his importance to the New York Knicks was well-known. In the 1970 Finals, Reed battled a thigh injury and was expected to miss the decisive Game 7. But Reed emerged from the tunnel at Madison Square Garden and inspired the Knicks to victory, as well as being named Finals MVP.

[Pictured: 1972 publicity photo of basketball player Willis Reed issued to the media by the New York Knicks.]