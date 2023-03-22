National Basketball Association Hall of Fame center Willis Reed has passed away at the age of 80.
Reed was the captain and anchor of those great New York Knicks team in the 1970s. He was the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals in 1970 and 1973 after leading the Knicks to its only two world championships.
After a standout collegiate career at Grambling State, he joined the Knicks in 1965 and was voted the NBA’s Rookie of the Year. He was also the league’s MVP in 1970.
Reed provided one of the most iconic moments in NBA history before Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reed had missed Game 6 of the series with a thigh injury in Los Angeles. His counterpart Wilt Chamberlain scored 45 points to lead the Lakers to the series tying win.
Reed’s availability for Game 7 was unknown all the way to a few moments before tip-off when he came out of the tunnel and approached the floor to a thunderous ovation at Madison Square Garden.
In the opening minutes of the game, Reed hit his first two shots, which inspired his teammates to race to a 113-99 victory for the world title.
Reed spent his entire 10-year career with the Knicks. He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.