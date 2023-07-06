St. Louisan Yuri Collins is currently playing with the Golden State Warriors’ entry in the National Basketball Association Summer League.
The former St. Mary’s High and Saint Louis University standout point guard displayed his excellent passing skills for the Warriors during their two games in the California Classic in Sacramento. He averaged a team-high six assists in the two games in Northern California.
In Golden State’s first game on Monday, Collins had seven assists in 15 minutes of action against the host Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday, Collins had five assists along with four points, three rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes in the Warriors’ victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
The 6’0” Collins was a four-year starter for the Billikens, where he finished his career as the all-time leader in assists at SLU as well as the Atlantic 10 Conference. He also led all NCAA Division I schools in assists the past two seasons. He was an All-Atlantic 10 Conference First Team selection after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Golden State will now head to Nevada to participate in the Las Vegas Summer League, which will begin on Friday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
