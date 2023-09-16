The NBA hit a big three-point shot when it comes to hiring practices, according to the recently released 2023 NBA Racial and Gender Report Card by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida (UCF).
The league earned an A-plus for racial hiring practices, a B-plus for gender hiring practices, and a combined grade of an A. The NBA is the valedictorian of American professional sports leagues based on the GPA it scored in the TIDES report.
According to Richard Lapchick, TIDES director and author of the annual report cards, “The NBA showed increases in most categories solidifying its position as an example for other men’s leagues.”
The overall grade was an A with 91.6 points – which was a slight decrease from 91.8 points in the 2022 NBA Racial and Gender Report Card.
The NBA knows it is doing a solid job with diversity and equity on the court, and in the respective front offices. The NBA League Office is also the most diverse of the American sports leagues. It was more than thrilled to share its data on the racial and gender breakdown of its office, team governors, coaches, front offices, radio/tv broadcasters, and referees.
“When I started publishing the Racial and Gender Report Cards in 1988, the NBA was the best professional sports league for hiring women and people of color by a significant margin,” Lapchick wrote.
“Thirty-five years later, it is still the best among men's pro leagues and trails slightly behind the WNBA, which had its inaugural season in 1997.”
During the 2022-23 season, the NBA had 16 head coaches of color, matching an all-time high of 16 in the 2011-12 season.
People of color represented 53.3% of all NBA head coaches. African Americans represented 50% and Asians represented 3.3%. There were 13 general managers of color, an increase of one.
82.5% of players were people of color, a slight decrease of 0.1 percentage points; 70.4% of all NBA players were African American (a decrease of 1.5 percentage points). The percentage of white NBA players was 17.5%, a slight increase of 0.1 percentage point.
Mark Tatum serves as NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer. Nine years ago, he became the highest-ranked Black person in the league office of any major American professional sports.
Byron Spruell is the president of NBA League Operations, and former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim is the president of the NBA G League.
Amadou Gallo Fall is the president of the Basketball Africa League, and four people of color serve in the league office as presidents. Again, the most of any league.
According to the report:
-Women held 43.34% of all professional positions in the NBA league office, a slight decrease from last year's 43.4%, which was the highest percentage since the 2009-10 report card.
-There were five Black chief executive officers and/or presidents for NBA teams: Fred Whitfield (Charlotte), Koby Altman (Cleveland), Cynthia Marshall (Dallas), James Jones (Phoenix) and Masai Ujiri (Toronto).
The NBA’s game plan could easily be followed by other U.S. sports leagues. It’s not that other leagues’ team owners cannot do it – they choose not to.
The Reid Roundup
While he was a mediocre primary owner, Michael Jordan was the lone African American owner in the NBA until he sold his majority share of the Charlotte Bobcats earlier this year…I heard an Auburn fan say on Sirius XM that the Tigers should have hired Deion Sanders. Trust me, the Sanders’ act would not play as well in the SEC…Speaking of the SEC, Alabama and coach Nick Saban have some serious work to do…A trio of Marty Jenkins, Bradford Bruns, and I air a weekly podcast on ESPN101.com concerning college football wagering. I’m 10-8 after two weeks – and I blame Missouri which let me down in a lackluster performance against Middle Tennessee State. They didn’t cover the spread nor score enough points to push to the ‘over.’…I think the late Demetrious Johnson would be denouncing the off-field violence and in-school antics that is interrupting the area prep football season – and it would have a real impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.