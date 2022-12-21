Legendary National Football League running back and Hall of Famer Franco Harris has passed away. He was 72.
Harris was one of the linchpins of the Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty of the 1970's. He helped lead the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships as the team's leading rusher and top offensive threat.
The death of Franco Harris comes just days before the Steelers' franchise was to officially retire his No. 32 and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." On December 23, 1972, Harris scooped up a pass that bounced back several yards off an Oakland Raiders defender and raced for the game-winning touchdown in the closing second to give the Steelers a 13-7 victory in the AFC playoffs.
The "Immaculate Reception" was voted the top play in the history of the NFL. When travelers arrive at the Pittsburgh International Airport, one of the first things they see is a statue of Harris making his dramatic catch, which is a permanent part of NFL folklore. Harris' dramatic touchdown also gave the Steelers its first ever playoff win and jump-started its championship dynasty that was to follow.
A first-round pick by the Steelers out of Penn State, Harris rushed for 12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. At the time of his retirement in 1984, he finished his career in third place in rushing yards in NFL history. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s. He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.
Harris was selected the Most Valuable Player of the 1975 Super Bowl after leading the Steelers to a 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
He rushed for 158 yards on 34 carries and scored a touchdown as the Steelers won the first of their four Super Bowl trophies. He also made history by becoming the first African-American and first Italian-American to be named the MVP of the Super Bowl.
