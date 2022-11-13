Niele Ivey

 Photo by Wiley Price | The St. Louis American

Notre Dame third-year head coach St. Louisian Niele Ivey coaching up her team Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 at the  inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic featuring the Cal Golden Bears and the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball. Ivey led Cor Jesu Academy to its first Missouri state title in 1995. The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame would defeat the lady Golden Bears 90-79 at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. 

SLN

During first period action of the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic featuring the Cal Golden Bears and the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball under third-year head coach St. Louisian Niele Ivey talking up her team during first period action Sat. Nov. 12, 2022.  Ivey led Cor Jesu Academy to its first Missouri state title in 1995. The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame would defeat the lady Golden Bears 90-79 at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
