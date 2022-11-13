Notre Dame third-year head coach St. Louisian Niele Ivey coaching up her team Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 at the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic featuring the Cal Golden Bears and the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball. Ivey led Cor Jesu Academy to its first Missouri state title in 1995. The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame would defeat the lady Golden Bears 90-79 at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Local Sports
Notre Dame third-year head coach St. Louisian Niele Ivey
- Photo by Wiley Price I The St. Louis American
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- The EYE’s Insider’s Election Guide
- STL County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell breezes to win
- Final services set for STL community icon Martin L. Mathews
- Megan Green makes history by winning BOA presidency
- St. Louis Mayor Jones opposes Missouri marijuana amendment
- Murder by another name: The Execution of Kevin Johnson Part III
- The Execution of Kevin Johnson, Part II
- The Kevin Johnson story
- Earl’s way too early NBA MVP race
- Martin Mathews remembered for serving youths, his region
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.