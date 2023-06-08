Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first team-mates to record a 30-point triple-double in the same game let alone a playoff game – as the Denver Nuggets dominated the Miami Heat 109-94 to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.
Jokic scored 32 points, becoming the first player to record 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals.
Murray finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to complete his own triple-double in the final seconds.
Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo played well but could not slow the Nuggets’ rampage.
Butler closed with 28 points and Bam Adebayo chipped in 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat, who now face a possible must-win game in Game 4.
The best-of-seven series resumes Friday at Kaseya Center in Miami.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.