The opening weekend of area high school football included steamy temperatures Friday and a bevy of exciting games and excellent individual performance.
In the top matchup of the week, Chicago Mount Carmel defeated East St. Louis 36-33 in a battle of Illinois state powers. SLUH defeated St. Mary’s 38-21, while CBC traveled to Indiana to post a 55-38 victory over Carmel High School.
Here is a look at some of the top performers from Week 1.
Ryan Wingo (SLUH): The senior wide receiver had nine catches for 143 yards and an interception on defense in the Jr. Bills’ 38-21 victory over St. Mary’s.
Marco Sansone (SLUH): The senior quarterback passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns and scored two rushing touchdowns in the Jr. Bills’ 38-21 victory over St. Mary’s.
Trevion Taylor (Parkway Central): The junior running back scored five touchdowns on runs of 1, 17, 28, 56 and 58 in the Colts’ 49-28 victory over Parkway South.
Dierre Hill (Althoff): The junior running back rushed for 149 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns. He also added a third TD on a 77-yard kickoff return in the Crusaders’ 49-13 victory over John Burroughs.
Martez Stephenson (Lutheran North): The sophomore running back rushed for 128 yards on just four carries and scored two touchdowns on runs of 80 and 36 in the Crusaders’ 54-0 victory over Hazelwood Central.
Corey Simms (CBC): The junior wide receiver had nine receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown in the Cadets’ 55-28 victory over Carmel (IN).
Anthony Rayner (Gateway STEM): The junior quarterback threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another in a 42-0 victory over Wood River.
DeJarrion Miller (Cardinal Ritter): The junior wide receiver had eight receptions for 121 yards in the Lions’ 52-6 victory over McCluer.
Kishon Hill (Lift for Life): The junior wide receiver hauled in three touchdown passes in the Hawks’ 58-0 victory over Duchesne.
Cody McMullen (Wentzville Liberty): The junior quarterback completed 18 of 24 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-19 victory over Timberland.
*Gateway Scholars Classic set for Saturday
The Gateway Scholars Classic, a top early-season high school football event in the Midwest, will be held on Saturday at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis. The first game features several projected future stars as the East St. Louis Jr. Flyers will take on the St. Louis Bad Boyz in a battle of top youth teams. Kick-off is at noon.
In Game 2, Missouri power DeSmet faces Glenbard West from suburban Chicago at 3 p.m. In the featured game, host East St. Louis will battle national power Baltimore St. Frances. Admission for the event is $10.
*On Tap for Week 2
Friday, September 1
Timberland at SLUH, 6 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter vs. Vashon at Gateway STEM, 6 p.m.
CBC at Bryant (AR), 7 p.m.
O’Fallon at Troy, 7 p.m.
Lutheran St. Charles at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Summit, 7 p.m.
Kirkwood at Pattonville, 7 p.m.
MICDS at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 2
Lift for Life at Westminster Christian, 1 p.m.
Jennings at John Burroughs, 1 p.m.
Parkway West at Hazelwood Central, 1 p.m.
*Preseason Showcase Events
Former Saint Louis U. basketball standout and area coach Corey Frazier will host the inaugural Elite High School Girls Clinic from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Chesterfield Sports Complex. The event is presented by Lady Brad Beal Elite. For more information, contact elitegirlsbballclinic@gmail.com
Prep Hoops Missouri and Prep Girls Hoops Missouri will be putting on four showcase events for boys and girls. The Prep Hoops Missouri Top 250 Expo will be held on Saturday, September 23 at Principia. The girls showcase will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the boys to follow from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Freshman Showcase will be held on Saturday, October 7 at Principia. The girls showcase will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go to prephoops.com/missouri/ to register. When you do, enter AustinHoops2023 in the coupon code area to get a discount.
