Patrick Mahomes continued to add to his already legendary status by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night in Glendale, AZ.
The star quarterback was named the Most Valuable Player of the Game after leading the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in four years. He earned his second Super Bowl MVP trophy just two days after being named the MVP of the National Football League for the second time in his career. Mahomes became the first quarterback to win both awards in the same season since 1999 when Kurt Warner of the St. Louis Rams did it after leading the Rams to victory in the Super Bowl.
Mahomes also became the first black quarterback to lead his team to two Super Bowl victories. He was also the first black quarterback to start in three Super Bowls. He has also reached rare air at the age of 27 as a player to win two NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl MVP awards in the first five years of his career.
Mahomes was able to accomplish all of this by leading the Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit for the second time in four years. He did the same three seasons ago when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers after trailing by 10 points with seven minutes left in the game.
For the game, Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 44 yards, despite playing with a high ankle sprain injury. He executed a pair of big first down runs to keep drives alive over the course of the game. He re-injured his ankle at the end of the first half, but came out in the second half to lead the Chiefs on four scoring drives, including the final five minute drive that led to Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.
