While his recovery period continues, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has been released from a Buffalo hospital and is now home.
It is incredible to think that in 10 days this has happened.
Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday where he had been since suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, 2023 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," critical care physician Dr. Jamie Nadler said in a statement released by the team.
Hamlin spent a week in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday.
Hamlin has continued to praise his doctors and hospital staff involved with his recovery, while also acknowledging the outpouring of prayers and support from fans all across the country.
Hamlin’s Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, has received more than $8.6 million in donations, and money and support continue to pour in.
