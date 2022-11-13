It was a wonderful homecoming for former St. Louis area prep basketball stars Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith on Saturday afternoon.
A huge portion of the St. Louis area basketball community turned out to celebrate these two young ladies who are now head coaches at the major college Division I level. Ivey's nationally ranked Notre Dame squad took on Smith's talented California team in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic at the Enterprise Center.
Notre Dame took home a 90-79 victory in a very entertaining, high scoring game, but the game itself was only part of the story. The stars of this production were Ivey and Smith, who have lived the ultimate dream of any young girls' basketball player coming up through the ranks. Both were high school stars in the 1990's as Ivey was an All-American at Cor Jesu and Smith was a standout player at Ladue.
Both players went on to experience success at the highest level during their collegiate careers as Ivey helped lead Notre Dame to the national championship in 2001 while Smith was a big part of three Final Four teams during her career at Stanford. After graduating from these two high-level collegiate institutions, they also earned the opportunity to play at the highest level as they both spent time in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). Both of them spent several years as trusted assistant coaches before getting their head coaching opportunity.
On Friday, both coaches took their teams to the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club to visit with the area youths. It was a special visit as both Smith and Ivey spent their formative years of playing basketball at the club. At the conclusion of Saturday's game, the two coaches came together to address the fans.
Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith are two women of great accomplishment who serve as great role models for the legions of young girls who were in attendance.
And if you were a young African-American girl at the game who has an interest in sports, there were many great role models on hand in a variety of different capacities. In addition to many of the players and the two head coaches, the entire television broadcast crew was made up of black women.
Saturday's game was historic as it marked the first ever live broadcast of a women's college basketball game on the NBC and Peacock networks. Zora Stephenson was on the play-by-play, LaChina Robinson provided the color commentary while Isis Young was the sideline reporter for the game. All three announcers were former NCAA Division I basketball players who are now making their mark in the sports media. The officiating crew for the game was also made up of three black women while East St. Louis sports icon Jackie Joyner-Kersee was also in attendance.
