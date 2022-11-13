Notre Dame third-year head coach St. Louisian Niele Ivey coaching up her team Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 at the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic featuring the Cal Golden Bears and the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball. Ivey led Cor Jesu Academy to its first Missouri state title in 1995. The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame would defeat the lady Golden Bears 90-79 at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.