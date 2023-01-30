It was the best of St. Louis against the best of Kansas City going at it at last Saturday's Show-Me Champions Classic at Vashon High.
In the marquee game of the six-game high school basketball showcase, St. Louis area power Vashon defeated Kansas City area power Staley 58-57 in an overtime thriller that lived up to the hype.
Vashon is the two-time defending state champion in Class 4 while Staley is the top team in Class 6 this season. The matchup of these two excellent Missouri programs was close from start to finish. The outcome was not decided until the final second of overtime when Vashon sophomore Dierre Hill swished a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines the dramatic victory.
Hill, who is also a standout running back in football, finished the game with 17 points. Senior forward Kennard Davis Jr. of Vashon led all scorers with 23 points. Staley was led by senior point guard Kyan Evans, who scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers.
In the other five games of the event:
Hazelwood Central 70 West Memphis 24 - Junior Travis Green III scored 17 points to lead the Hawks.
Miller Career Academy 74 Webster Groves 67 (OT) - Senior guard Nehemiah Reedus of Miller Career Academy was the Player of the Game after scoring a game-high 22 points.
Charleston 96 St. Mary's 75 - Junior forward Ko'Terrion Owens of Charleston scored 25 points to earn Player of the Game honors.
Chicago Simeon 70 Cape Girardeau Central 57: Senior guard Jalen Griffith of Simeon scored 22 points to earn Player of the Game honors.
Chicago Whitney Young 68 Chaminade 57 - Senior guard Marcus Pigram of Whitney Young was the Player of the Game after scoring 17 points.
