Simone Biles and Jonathon Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

 Courtesy of Simone Biles Instagram

Olympic gymnastic champion Simone Biles is engaged to St. Louis native Jonathan Owens. Biles broke the news on her Twitter account Tuesday after they were officially engaged on Valentine's Day (Monday).  "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!" Biles wrote.

The 26 year old Owens, a CBC High School football standout plays Safety for the Houston Texans. He was a standout football player at Missouri Western State University.

The pair have been dating since 2020.

