Olympic gymnastic champion Simone Biles is engaged to St. Louis native Jonathan Owens. Biles broke the news on her Twitter account Tuesday after they were officially engaged on Valentine's Day (Monday). "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!" Biles wrote.
The 26 year old Owens, a CBC High School football standout plays Safety for the Houston Texans. He was a standout football player at Missouri Western State University.
The pair have been dating since 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.