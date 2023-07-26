It’s official! USA gymnast Simone Biles has announced she will officially compete in August at the U.S. Classic.
“Sorry I’ve been a little MIA since the announcement. I’m overwhelmed with all your messages, support and love, excited to get back on the competition floor. XOXO,” said the four-time Olympic gold medalist.
This will be the first time Biles has competed since the 2020 Olympics.
Biles has not yet confirmed if she’s trying for an eventual spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but we will see. Opening day of the 2024 Olympics is exactly one year from today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.