Ten years into her career and following a break in gymnastics for her physical and mental health, Simone Biles is dominant once again.
At the mid-point of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, Calif., the 26-year-old Biles has an amassed score of 59.300, which included a 15.7 score for an almost-perfect vault.
Biles also turned in solid performances in the balance beam competition, and floor routine.
Newly wedded to St. Louisan Jonathan Owens, Biles began her dominant comeback last month at the U.S. Classic in Chicago and continued to dazzle to the thunderous cheers of the crown on Friday.
She leads another Black gymnast, reigning world all-around silver medalist Shilese Jones, by 2.5 points.
"I'm pretty happy with the overall meet today," Biles told NBC. "My goal for the weekend is just to hit 8-for-8 and then hopefully come in on Sunday and hit a little bit of a smoother beam routine."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.