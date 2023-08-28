Simone Biles not only won her record 8th U.S. Gymnastics all-around championship on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in San Jose, California, she was dominant.
In passing Alfred Jochim’s record of seven which had stood for 90 years, Simone posted the best scores on balance beam, floor exercise and vault to win the title. Her previous all-around championship came in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2016 2015, 2014 and 2013.
Biles finished with a total score of 118.450, 3.9 points better than second-place gymnast Shilese Jones. Leanne Wong placed third.
The 26-year-old Biles, 26, qualified for the national championship event by winning the Core Hydration classic in Hoffman Estates, Ill., earlier this month.
While she told NBC she was going to be “secretive” about her future goals, Biles is expected to compete in the 2023 World Championships Sept. 30-Oct. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium. If she were to prevail, it would be Biles’ 20th world championship and extend the record she already holds.
"It's really amazing," Biles said Sunday.
"Everybody here believes in me. My teammates believe in me, my coaches, my family, everyone. I just need to start believing in myself more."
