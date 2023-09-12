A pair of small school football programs are making some big-time moves.
Life for Life Academy in St. Louis and Belleville (Ill.) Althoff are out of the gate with impressive 3-0 starts. Althoff has been dominant in its three victories, averaging 52 points a game.
The Crusaders feature a dynamic player in junior guard Dierre Hill, Jr., a transfer from Vashon who has rushed for 479 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. In last Friday’s 61-33 victory over Centralia, Hill scored a total of six touchdowns. He rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns, he caught a touchdown pass for 48 yards and also scored on a 28-yard interception return.
Freshman quarterback Jayden Ellington has passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Antown Strong has rushed for 290 yards and eight touchdowns while junior Charleston Coldon has eight receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns. The defense is paced by 6’4” 288-pound junior Jason Dowell, who has 26 tackles and five sacks.
Lift for Life won a Class 2 district championship last season and finished 9-4 before losing to eventual state champion Blair Oaks in the state playoffs.
The Hawks’ offense has been led by junior quarterback Kishon Hill, who has passed for 511 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target has been junior receiver Mikell Burden, who has four receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Handling the running duties is the junior duo of Noah Ridgel and Keyshon Taylor, who have combined for 385 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Althoff will host St. Dominic on Friday night while Lift for Life will travel to Illinois to take on Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.
*Highlights of top Week 3 Performers
*Quarterback Dakarri Hollis of Lutheran North completed 20 of 26 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown in the Crusaders’ 45-42 victory over Francis Howell.
*Quarterback Kameron Eleby of Pattonville scored three rushing touchdowns and threw one touchdown pass in the Pirates’ 45-0 victory over Hazelwood West.
*Quarterback Dillon Duff of DeSmet completed 13 of 15 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ 63-14 victory over Chaminade.
*Defensive end Caleb Redd of DeSmet had five solo tackles and two sacks in the Spartans’ 63-14 victory over Chaminade.
*Wide receiver Trey Bass of Lutheran North had four receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 45-42 victory over Francis Howell.
*Wide receiver Deshon Davis of Parkway South had three receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 28-7 victory over Mehlville.
*Running back Justin Jackson of Marquette rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs 24-7 victory over Hazelwood Central.
*Running back Kaden Bolton of Crystal City rushed for 212 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns in the Hornets’ 52-22 victory over Bayless.
*Quarterback Grant Gibson of Summit completed 14 o18 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons 49-7 victory over Parkway Central.
*Running back Jack Parent of Priory rushed for 211 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns in the Rebels’ 36-20 victory over Lutheran South.
*Quarterback Hoyt Gregory of North Point completed 13 of 18 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards in a 29-27 loss to Wentzville Liberty.
*Wide receiver Ramzi Salem had eight receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Bombers 20-14 loss to Lift for Life.
*What’s On Tap For Week 4
Friday, September 15
MICDS at Priory, 4 p.m.
DeSmet at Vianney, 6 p.m.
Chaminade at CBC, 6 p.m.
St. Dominic at Althoff, 7 p.m.
Edwardsville at O’Fallon, 7 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt South at Holt, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Helias at Cardinal Ritter, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 16
Jennings at Riverview Gardens, 11 a.m.
Fox at Ritenour, 1 p.m.
Kirkwood at Hazelwood Central, 1 p.m.
Lift for Life at Quincy Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Belleville East at East St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Lutheran North at Westminster, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.