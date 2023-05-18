St. Louis is known for many things, including the Gateway Arch, 1904 World’s Fair, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Soccer is also a historic part of that list and is perfectly situated in the middle of America to be its “Capital of Soccer.”
If you want to indulge in some soccer history take a trip to the Missouri History Museum and explore the Soccer City exhibit. History tells us the first recorded soccer game to be played in the ‘Gateway to the West’ was in 1875 at Grand Avenue Baseball Park.
For nearly 20 years New Dimensions has been using soccer to bridge a gap between kids and families from different neighborhoods, cultures, and socio-economic backgrounds to an open grassy field to enjoy learning and playing soccer.
The non-profit organization has introduced soccer to countless kids and families in the St. Louis area serving immigrant kids and kids in underserved neighborhoods.
“The goal is to use soccer as a connecting mechanism to bring kids together and experience fun fellowship,” said Tom Michler, co-founder and executive director of New Dimensions.
Michler says that the overarching mission of his non-profit is to reach kids that may not have a chance to play soccer. From his perspective, youth soccer has become extremely competitive, and describes it as a ‘pay-to-play,’ which leaves out underserved communities. New Dimensions provides affordability, soccer training, uniforms, and transportation. But the most valuable experience according to Michler is a sense of belonging.
Amnia Naira's children have been a part of the organization for eight years, and through her experience with New Dimensions, she says that she appreciates the low cost for her kids to play soccer. Plus, there was no bureaucracy to get them signed up, “It feels like family,” said Naira.
“We’re happy that the kids have something to do, and they are developing friendships,” she said.
The non-profit works with kids as young as 5, they are partnered with St. Louis Public School District, and St. Louis Parks and Recreation. Through these partnerships New Dimensions can connect with kids in north city near Wohl Recreation Center, Gamble Recreation Center, and Tandy Recreation Center, also the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Describing some of the benefits of the program Michler said, “We have kids that can flat-out play and we would like to give them more opportunities through soccer.”
“It can have a big impact on their life.”
Yasim Warsame has two young kids who play soccer for Michler’s organization and said his kids are always excited to play soccer.
Saowar Saeed did a bit of research on some of the soccer organizations before choosing New Dimensions. What led him to choose this one is because it is so diverse. “These kids that play are from every part of the world,” said Saeed.
“This is what makes it so special, there are so many different countries being represented on that field. And you know this will have a big impact in the neighborhoods.”
Michler grew up in the Normandy neighborhood playing what he describes as ‘pick-up’ soccer in the school yard. In 2004 while raising two young kids he decided he wanted to expose them to more diversity than he had as a kid.
He thought soccer would be a good doorway to bringing more diversity into their lives. After a trip to Chicago visiting the then Cabrini Green Housing projects baseball field that was taken over by crime, gang violence, and drugs— Michler instantly became inspired. When he saw how the community and leaders came together to change the narrative of that neighborhood by taking back the baseball field and bringing kids together through sports, he knew he could do the same thing back home.
“From there that was the birth of New Dimensions,” said Michler. After soccer practice the kids enjoy a game of soccer and hot dogs to cap it off.
To help keep kids involved, those who age out of the program after 12, can become junior coaches to help mentor the younger kids.
“We provide an environment that meets the child where they are at, we don’t emphasize the pressure to win,” said the executive director.
“I just want to see them get something out of this, develop in a way that they may not have.”
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
