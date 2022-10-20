It was five years ago that star running back Kyren Williams of Vianney signed with Notre Dame after leading the Golden Griffins to two consecutive state championships. Williams then went on to have an excellent career with the Fighting Irish.
The Notre Dame coaching staff, led by head coach Marcus Freeman, has returned to the St. Louis area to recruit another top running back from the Metro Catholic Conference.
And they got their young man when standout running back Jeremiyah Love of CBC gave a commitment to Notre Dame. Love chose the Fighting Irish over Texas A&M, Michigan, and Oregon.
The 6'1" 195-pound Love is ranked among the top five running backs nationally by multiple recruiting outlets. He is rated as the No. 3 running back by Rivals.com and the No. 51 player overall in the Class of 2023. He is ranked the No. 5 running back and No. 92 overall in the ESPN 300 national rankings.
Through eight games this season, Love has rushed for 533 yards on 68 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns. He is also averaging nearly eight yards per carry. As a junior, Love rushed for 996 yards on 95 carries and 14 touchdowns on 10.5 yards per carry. He played a crucial role in the Cadets' run to the Class 6 state championship.
*Khayli Buckels nets a state title
Parkway South girls’ tennis standout Khayli Buckels completed a tremendous senior season by winning the Class 3 state championship in singles at last Friday's state championships in Springfield. Buckels defeated Sahana Madela of John Burroughs 6-2, 6-4 in the state finals on Friday, thus becoming the first state champion in tennis in Parkway South history. After finishing her junior season as the runner-up in the state tournament, Buckels came back to roll to an undefeated season en route to her state championship.
*Standout Performers from Week 8
*Running back Terran Mitchell of Affton scored three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and one kickoff return for a total of five scores and 295 total yards in a loss to Normandy.
*Quarterback Taron Peete of Vashon completed nine of 12 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-26 victory over Lift for Life.
*Quarterback Carson Boyd of Cardinal Ritter completed 11 of 15 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-13 victory over Hillsboro.
*Quarterback Jack Behl of Lafayette passed for 472 yards and three touchdowns in a come-from-behind 48-47 victory over Ritenour.
*Wide receiver Zae Jones of Lafayette had 20 receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-47 victory over Ritenour.
*Quarterback Jayden Barnett of Ritenour threw four touchdown passes of 61, 41, 44 and 50 yards in the loss to Lafayette.
*Wide receiver Winston Moore of MICDS caught four passes for 112 yards and rushed for 81 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 35-0 victory over St. Dominic.
*Running back Madden Irving of Chaminade rushed for 154 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Gateway STEM.
*Wide receiver Nick Phillips of Brentwood caught seven passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-6 victory over Soldan.
*Quarterback Creighton Wise of Kirkwood completed 12 of 13 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-6 victory over McCluer.
*Wide receiver Tyler Macon of Kirkwood caught five passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-6 victory over McCluer.
*Linebacker Marquise Palmer of East St. Louis had seven tackles and three sacks in the Flyers' 26-7 victory over Edwardsville.
*Quarterback Cole Ruble of Seckman rushed for 300 yards on 39 carries and four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Oakville.
*What's on tap for Week 9
St. Mary's (6-2) at Lutheran North (5-3), Friday, 6 p.m.
Edwardsville (6-2) at CBC (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
East St. Louis (6-2) at DeSmet (4-4), 6 p.m.
Rock Bridge (7-1) at Francis Howell (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
MICDS (7-1) at Duchesne (5-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
SLUH (3-5) at Cardinal Ritter (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lindbergh (5-3) at Lafayette (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Parkway West (5-3) at Summit (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Priory (6-2) vs. Lift for Life (5-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Cahokia (4-4) at O'Fallon (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Parkway North (5-3) at Parkway Central (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Hazelwood Central (3-5) at Eureka (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Pattonville (5-3) at Marquette (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
*Ramey Midwest Showdown Shootout Lineup is Set
The lineup for the Ramey Basketball Midwest Showdown Shootout is set. The one-day basketball extravaganza will be held on Saturday, December 10 at Ritenour High. Event director Terrell Ramey has brought teams from across the state of Missouri, Illinois, and Tennessee for his event, which is one of the top early season showcases in the region.
Here is the lineup for the Midwest Showdown Shootout
Ritenour vs. Columbia Battle, 1 p.m.
Lift for Life vs. Romeoville (IL), 2:30 p.m.
DeSmet vs. Fayette Ware (TN), 4 p.m.
Prise Academy vs. Chicago Prep, 5:30 p.m.
East St. Louis vs. Chicago Hills, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter vs. Pembroke Hill, 8:30 p.m.
