Jack Del Rio, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator, shared via Twitter in 2020 that he is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.
He’s all in with Trump’s twisted view of what America stands for. That is his business - until it impacts his relationship with his employer, fellow employees, and the National Football League.
Del Rio raged on Twitter on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, challenging the need for the Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
He called the murderous attempt to overthrow the smooth transition of the presidency “a dust-up.”
He wondered why there was no investigation of the few cases of violence and looting in the wake of the George Floyd murder by a former Minneapolis police officer and ignored hundreds of peaceful demonstrations.
By Wednesday afternoon, Del Rio uttered a half-hearted apology.
Then, head coach Ron Rivera announced Del Rio had been fined $100,000. Del Rio apologized a second time.
“Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday, and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy. He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community,” Rivera told reporters.
His comments were aimed directly at the Black community. So, every Black player on the Commanders is enraged, right?
Chase Young, a third-year All-Pro defensive end, said at mini-camp last week “He’s my guy,” in reference to Del Rio.
Young’s fellow defensive line star Jonathan Allen told NBC Sports Washington, “I don't care about Del Rio’s opinion as long as he shows up every day and works hard. That's what I want from my defensive coordinator."
I ask both Young and Allen, “Is this this what you want for your people?”
In 2016, during Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protests of police brutality which included sitting through the national anthem, the then Oakland Raiders head coach Del Rio had this to say:
“Save those individual decisions to express yourself on an individual forum.”
NAACP President Derrick Johnson told Pro Football Talk, “You can’t coach a majority Black team while turning your back on the Black community. It’s time for you to pack up and step off the field.”
If you have a team full of Black players who are as clueless as Young and Allen, I guess you can keep coaching them.
Johnson continued, saying “it’s time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated.”
“Downplaying the insurrection by comparing it to nationwide protests, which were in response to a public lynching, is twisted.”
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed said. “Today, I’m sick and tired!”
“A dust-up! 100,000 [dollars] is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. Man if [you’re] coached by him put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong. Wrong.”
That statement was obviously directed at Young, Allen, and other Black players on the Commanders.
How Del Rio still has a job is beyond me. If he is canned, he will sue and end up with a big settlement check. But that is the price to be paid for having this clown on the payroll in the first place.
The Reid Roundup
New Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had this to say when asked to compare Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa: “Obviously, like I’m gonna go with [Mahomes] as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day.”…Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James on the $1 billion athletes list, according to FORBES. Woods earned a gross total of over $1.7 billion before taxes and agents’ fees in his 27-year-long career from golf, endorsements and other deals…Noted hockey analyst Adam Gretz had this to say with New York Rangers defenseman and player of color K’Andre Miller: “[He] looked fantastic at times in the playoffs and looks like he could be on the verge of a true breakout season next year.”…When asked about sports wagering, Charles Barkley told Yahoo Sports, “There’s too much of it. This is the same Barkley who likes to gamble and is a spokesperson for the wagering powerhouse Fan Duel.
