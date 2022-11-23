The St. Louis metro area playing will be represented in a pair of state championship football games this weekend. Several other teams are a win away from title game berths next week.
East St. Louis and CBC are returning to state final games. The Flyers will face Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge in the IHSA Class 6A state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Champaign.
CBC will play at 4 p.m. Saturday against Lee's Summit North in the Missouri Class 6 state championship game at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
The East St. Louis-Prairie Ridge showdown will be a rematch of the 2019 state final game, which East St. Louis won 43-21. The Flyers outscored Prairie Ridge 23-7 in the fourth quarter.
The Flyers advanced to Saturday's showdown by defeating LeMonte 32-29 in a hard-fought state semifinal game on the road. The Flyers turned to their running game on a blustery and frigid day, featuring sophomore running back TaRyan Martin and its big and dominating offensive line.
Martin finished the game with 349 yards on 40 carries and four touchdowns to hold off upset-minded LeMonte, which jumped to an early 14-0 lead. It was a rematch of last year's state semifinals, which was won by the Flyers.
CBC is seeking its third consecutive state championship on Saturday against its third opponent from the Kansas City area. The Cadets defeated Rockhurst and Liberty North in the past two Show-Me Bowls.
The Cadets fought off an early challenge to defeat Liberty North 46-21 in the semifinals. It was a rematch of last year's state championship game. This year's opponent, Lee's Summit North, advanced to the championship game with a 33-6 victory at DeSmet last Friday night.
*Top Individual Performers
*Running back Jeremiyah Love of CBC rushed for 172 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns in the Cadets' 46-21 victory over Liberty North in the Class 6 semifinals.
*Running back Marvin Burks Jr. of Cardinal Ritter scored three rushing touchdowns of 30, 37 and 2 yards in the Lions' 36-22 victory over Park Hills Central in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
*Running back Amorion Oliphant of Duchesne scored three touchdowns on runs of 16 and 10 yards and a 65-yard punt return in the Pioneers 36-22 victory over Portageville in the Class 1 semifinals.
*Running back Jamal Roberts of St. Mary's rushed for 208 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns in the Dragons' 55-34 victory over Hillsboro in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
*Wide receiver Chase Hendricks of St. Mary's caught two passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 97-yard kickoff return in the Dragons' 55-34 victory over Hillsboro in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
*Running back Jamond Mathis of Duchesne rushed for 136 yards on 17 rushes and a touchdown in the Pioneers 36-22 victory over Portageville in the Class 1 quarterfinals.
*Top Area Basketball Commitments
Westminster Christian standout guard Kobi Williams gave a commitment to Truman State University in Kirksville. A 6'4" senior guard, Williams is the No. 12 rated player in the Prep Hoops Missouri Class of 2023 rankings. As a junior, Williams averaged 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in leading the Wildcats to a 26-2 record. As a sophomore, Williams averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in helping lead WCA to a berth in the Class 4 state championship game.
Standout girls’ basketball player Jailah Pelly of O'Fallon recently gave a commitment to Indiana State University. A 5'9" senior guard, Pelly averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals a game as a junior in helping the Panthers to a 25-6 record and an IHSA Class 4A regional championship.
Missouri State Semifinals on Tap
Class 5
Francis Howell (12-0) at Carthage (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Ft. Osage (10-2) at Cape Girardeau Central (10-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Outlook: Undefeated Francis Howell will travel to Southwest Missouri on Saturday to take on a powerful Carthage team in a big semifinal showdown. The Vikings are seeking its second trip to the Show-Me Bowl in the school's history.
Class 4
St. Mary's (10-2) at Smithville (12-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
West Plains (9-3) at St. Dominic (7-5), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Outlook: The St. Mary's-Smithville showdown represents a battle of state champions from last season. Smithville is the defending Class 4 state champion while St. Mary's moved up to Class 4 after winning the Class 3 state championship last season. St. Mary's advanced to the semifinals with a 55-34 victory over Hillsboro last Saturday. The game was tied 34-34 after three quarters before the Dragons erupted for 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
Class 3
Cardinal Ritter (12-0) at Pleasant Hill (10-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Sullivan (11-2) at Reeds Spring (10-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Undefeated Cardinal Ritter is back in the state semifinals for the second consecutive season. The Lions dropped a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Kansas City St. Pius X in last year's Final Four.
Class 1
Duchesne (8-4) at East Buchanan (12-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Monroe City (13-0) at Adrian (11-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Outlook: Duchesne has enjoyed a big calendar year in sports as the football team advances to the Final Four just like its basketball team did last winter. Several of the same athletes are standouts in both sports for the Pioneers. This will be Duchesne's first appearance in the state semifinals since 2005.
