Two weeks is all the time area prep football teams have in preparation for the postseason.
After seven weeks, only four teams remain with undefeated records: Cardinal Ritter, Francis Howell, Hillsboro, and Union stand with 7-0 records.
At least one will get its first loss this weekend when Cardinal Ritter visits Hillsboro on Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff. In the latest media state rankings, Cardinal Ritter is No. 1 in Class 3, Francis Howell is No. 2 in Class 5 while Union and Hillsboro are ranked No. 5 and 6 in Class 4, respectively.
*Darren Sunkett nabs No. 200
Congratulations to East St. Louis Senior High coach Darren Sunkett, who picked up his 200th career victory last Friday night in the Flyers’ victory over Alton. Sunkett began his area coaching career at Riverview Gardens, where he directed the Rams a state championship in 1998. He came over to East Side a few years later and has continued the Flyers’ tradition as a regional powerhouse and national name.
East St. Louis will host Edwardsville on Friday night in a Southwestern Conference showdown at 7 p.m.
*Week 7 Standout Performers
*Senior running back Deion Brown of Kirkwood had a performance for the ages last Friday night in the Pioneers’ 49-7 victory over Lindbergh. Brown rushed for 352 yards and scored seven touchdowns, which are both school records.
*Wide receiver Ryan Wingo of SLUH caught five passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Jr. Billikens 42-19 victory over Chaminade
*Wide receiver Allen Middleton of Mascoutah had 144 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns in the Indians’ 50-6 victory over Civic Memorial.
*Running back Correyonte Midgett of Cahokia rushed for 171 yards on 17 carries in the Comanches’ 32-26 victory over Mt. Vernon.
*Quarterback Dakarri Hollis of Lutheran North passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 36-29 victory over Maryville.
*Quarterback Grant Gibson of Summit completed 17 of 28 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons’ 38-28 victory over Oakville.
*What’s on Tap for Week 8
St. Mary’s (6-1) at Louisville Trinity, Friday, 6 p.m.
Edwardsville (6-1) at East St. Louis (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter (7-0) at Hillsboro (7-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis Warren Central at CBC (6-1), Friday, 6 p.m.
Eureka (6-1) at Parkway North (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Rockhurst at SLUH (3-4), Friday, 6 p.m.
Lutheran North (5-2) at Lutheran-St. Charles (4-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lafayette (5-2) at Ritenour (4-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
MICDS (6-1) at St. Dominic (3-4), Friday, 7 p.m.
Jackson (5-2) at Holt (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
*Top Girls Basketball Players Commit
Three of the area’s top Class of 2023 girls’ basketball players gave verbal commitments during the past week. Julia Coleman of Westminster Christian committed to Texas State University, Jasmine Gray of Pattonville committed to Washburn and Laylah Jackson of O’Fallon gave a commitment to the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Coleman is a 6’0” forward who led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding as a junior. The versatile forward averaged 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.6 steals while blocking 34 shots in leading Westminster to a 19-8 record.
Gray is a 5’8” guard who led the Pirates to a 20-5 record and a conference championship. As a junior, Gray averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.2 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field.
Jackson is a 5’6” point guard who helped the Panthers to a 25-5 record and an Illinois Class 4A regional championship last season. As a junior, she averaged 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game.
*Warriors win Ramey Fall League Championship
Congratulations to the Warriors on winning the championship of the Ramey Fall League championship, which was held at Cardinal Ritter College Prep. The Warriors defeated the Nets 75-70 in the competitive final. 6’4” senior guard Javaris Moye of Kirkwood scored a game-high 29 points and was named the Most Valuable Player. His teammates included Kobi Williams (Westminster Christian), Jordyn Richard (Vashon), Jack Fessenden (Troy), Joseph Bishop (Soldan), Joseph Aghaeze III (Whitfield), Christian Dake (Principia), Oliver Kokal (Parkway Central0, Brady Connor (Lutheran-St. Charles), Amauri Aaron (Vashon), and Brandon Bragg (Hazelwood Central).
