There will be no pause in postseason high school basketball action as the road to state titles are traveled in Missouri and Illinois. A lot has happened, with a lot more to come.
Bishop DuBourg wins district title
Bishop DuBourg entered the winner’s circle for the first time in more than a decade when it won the Class 3, District 4 championship last Friday night. The host Cavaliers defeated Carnahan 65-51 in the championship game.
The Cavs’ quest for a district championship started four seasons ago when then-head coach Ladon Champagne brought in a talented freshman class led by forwards LeMond Shaw, Dampier Evans and guard Eddie Weekly. Champagne left DuBourg after last season to take a job as an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State University. In stepped his friend Darian Head, who completed the mission of delivering a district championship.
The 6’6” Evans had 16 points and 14 rebounds in the championship game against Carnahan. He averaged 15 points a game during the season. The 6’7” Shaw is a multi-skilled player who can play any position on the floor. He averaged nearly 15 points a game during the season as well.
Junior guard Christian Newcombe came through with a big game against Carnahan with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Jalen Davis added 12 points and four assists.
Large schools on center stage
The district tournament season for Classes 4, 5 and, 6 highlight the week in Missouri. Here is a look at this week’s competition. To see the full brackets, you can visit the MSHSAA website at www.mshsaa.org.
Class 6
District 1 (at SLUH)
Boys: Championship Game, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Outlook: Host SLUH is top seed in the boys’ field, while Jackson is the top seed in the girls’ tournament.
District 2 (at CBC)
Boys: Championship Game, Friday, 6 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Outlook: Host CBC is top seed and a top contender in Class 6 on the boys side. Eureka, fresh off its upset of Webster Groves, is the No. 1 seed on the girls’ side of a competitive district which includes Marquette and St. Joseph’s.
District 3 (at Pattonville)
Boys: Championship Game, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Friday, 6 p.m.
Outlook: The headline team is the Incarnate Word Academy girls, who are seeking a repeat state championship in Class 6. On the boys’ side, Chaminade is the top seed.
District 4 (at Wentzville Liberty)
Boys: Championship Game, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Girls: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Outlook: Fort Zumwalt South and Troy are top two seeds on the boys’ side. Two excellent teams. Conference champion Fort Zumwalt West highlights the girls’ field.
Class 5
District 1 (at DeSoto)
Boys: Championship Game, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
District 2 (at Webster Groves)
Boys: Championship Game, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Saturday, noon
District 3 (at Westminster Christian)
Boys: Championship Game, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 4 (at Warrenton)
Boys: Championship Game, Friday, 7 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4
District 4 (at Lift for Life)
Boys: Championship Game, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Friday, 6 p.m.
District 5 (at Soldan)
Boys: Championship Game, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Highlight: Defending Class 4 state-champion Vashon highlights the district field.
District 6 (at University City)
Boys: Championship Game, Friday, 5 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 7 (at Orchard Farm)
Boys: Championship Game, Friday, 7 p.m.
Girls: Championship Game, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois goings on
East St. Louis and Collinsville won IHSA regional championships last weekend. East St. Louis defeated Highland 78-57 to win a Class 3A regional championship, while Collinsville edged Belleville East 62-60 to win a Class 4A regional title. East Side is competing in the Class 3A Sectionals at Highland this week while Collinsville is hosting the Class 4A Sectionals.
On the girls’ side, the Edwardsville Tigers defeated Normal Community 47-45 to win a Class 4A sectional championship at Joliet. The Tigers faced Bolingbrook in the Supersectional with a berth in the Final Four on the line at this weekend’s state championships at Illinois State University.
