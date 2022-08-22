Excitement abounds as area high school football teams kick off the season, including a pair of powers being showcased in Canton, Ohio.
CBC and East St. Louis will play bookend games of the NFL Academy Freedom Bowl at 20,000-seat Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and site of the annual Hall of Fame preseason game.
CBC will open the event at 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, against nationally ranked Georgia Milton.
East St. Louis takes on Baltimore St. Francis at 7 p.m. Saturday in the finale of the six-game, two-day package.
Both CBC and East St. Louis are expected to challenge for state championships once again this season.
CBC rolled to the Class 6 state championship last season, its third in six seasons. The Cadets have a strong crew of returning players, including junior running back Jeremiyah Love, All-State defensive tackle Tyler Gant and junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan.
East St. Louis will also take a loaded team to Canton as the Flyers try to return to the Illinois High School Association state championship game after finishing as runners-up last season.
The Flyers return most of its massive offensive line, which is led by 6'7" 350-pound senior Miles McVay, who has committed to Alabama. Junior quarterback Robert "Pop" Battle threw 30 touchdown passes last season while seniors Antwan and Keyshawn Hayden return as defensive stalwarts.
The St. Louis area produced three state championship teams in 2021, CBC, St. Mary's, and Lutheran-St. Charles. We also saw bonafide star power with incredible talents including Luther Burden of East St. Louis, who will play for Missouri this year, and Kevin Coleman of St. Mary's.
Top Week 1 matchups
St. Mary's at SLUH, Friday, 6 p.m. - The St. Mary's Dragons rolled to the Class 3 state championship last season and look to be loaded again with offensive firepower, led by wide receiver Chase Hendricks, running back Jamal Roberts along with Kansas State recruit Donovan McIntosh at defensive back. SLUH features one of the state's top junior prospects in receiver Ryan Wingo along with senior tight end Zach Orthwerth, an Illinois recruit.
Vashon at Kirkwood, Friday, 7 p.m. - In an intriguing matchup, Vashon visits the Pioneers in a non-conference game. Vashon had a breakthrough season in advancing to a Class 4 state quarterfinal in 2021. The Wolverines are a talented unit, led by sophomore running back Dierre Hill. Kirkwood has a top-flight running back as well in senior Deion Brown.
Troy at Holt, Friday, 7 p.m. - There has been tremendous football being played in St. Charles in the Gateway Athletic Conference and these were two of the top teams last season. Troy made a surprise run to the Class 6 state semifinals while Wentzville Holt advanced all the way to the Class 5 Show-Me Bowl for the first time in school history.
Francis Howell at Fort Zumwalt North, Friday, 7 p.m. - Another game featuring two excellent large school programs in St. Charles County, Howell and Fort Zumwalt North have staged some excellent opening-season contests in recent years. One of the featured players in this game will be Francis Howell's Brett Norfleet, a 6'8" senior tight end who's committed to Mizzou.
MICDS at Harrisonville, Friday, 7 p.m. - The Rams will travel across the state to take on Harrisonville in a battle of two tradition-rich programs. These two programs met for the state championship on a regular basis many years ago. The common thread in this game is MICDS coach Fred Buchard, who was once formerly the coach at Harrisonville during his stellar career. MICDS features a pair of big-play seniors in Winston Moore and Steve Hall, who are four-year starters.
Edwardsville at Jackson, Friday, 7 p.m. - Metro east area power Edwardsville will travel down to the boot heel to take on Jackson, a SEMO area dynasty that has won two state championships and made the state semifinals during the past three seasons while losing only one game.
McCluer at Cardinal Ritter, Friday, 7 p.m. - Cardinal Ritter is looking to advance once again after reaching the Class 3 state semifinals last season. They will host a McCluer squad that finished with a 7-3 record last season.
