The quest for a third consecutive state basketball championship continues for the Cardinal Ritter College Prep boys’ team.
The Lions topped talented Westminster Christian 50-48 to win the Class 5, District 3 championship on the Wildcats’ home court on March 5.
With the victory, the Lions advance to a state quarterfinal against St. Dominic at 7:35 p.m. Saturday March 12 at St. Louis Community College at Meramec.
Head coach Ryan Johnson used the formula for his Lions’ team that has worked the past two seasons, and netted state titles. He schedules the toughest competition, whether it’s in the city, state or around the country. Ritter takes its share of losses, but becomes battle tested.
The Lions entered district play with a 16-9 record and a No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Westminster and No. 2 DeSmet. Cardinal Ritter took down DeSmet in the semifinals 52-45 before pulling off its biggest win of the season against the top seed.
Senior guard Braxton Stacker led the Lions with 16 points and nine rebounds, while fellow senior Jordan Nichols added 16 points. Stacker, a Murray State recruit, is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game.
Cardinal Ritter’s other major weapon is 6’8” senior forward Robert Lewis, who has been one of the top players in the area this season. Lewis is averaging 21.5 points and eight rebounds a game while providing skilled shot blocking on the defensive end. Rounding out the starting five are senior guard Khristian Davis and sophomore Clayton Jackson, the son of former University City High star and SIU-Carbondale Hall of Fame women’s player Petra Jackson.
*State quarterfinals this weekend
The Missouri state quarterfinals for Classes 4, 5, and 6 will be held on Saturday.
Here is a look at the Class 5 and 6 games involving area teams. The winners of Wednesday night’s Class 4 sectional games will be playing on Saturday at Francis Howell Central and Jefferson College in Hillsboro, respectively.
Class 6 Boys
CBC vs. SLUH, 2:45 p.m. (at Lindenwood University)
Chaminade vs. Fort Zumwalt South, 7:45 p.m. (Lindenwood University)
Class 5 Boys
Webster Groves vs. Cape Girardeau Central, 2:45 p.m. (STLCC at Meramec)
Cardinal Ritter vs. St. Dominic, 7:45 p.m. (STLCC at Meramec)
Class 6 Girls
St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Jackson, 1 p.m. (at Lindenwood University)
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Troy, 1 p.m. (at Maryville University)
Class 5 Girls
Webster Groves vs. Cape Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (STLCC at Meramec)
Whitfield vs. Warrenton, 6 p.m. (STLCC at Meramec)
*East Side wins Sectional
East St. Louis Senior High defeated Chatham-Glenwood last Friday night 56-47 to win the Class 3A Sectional championship in Highland. Senior guard Christian Jones had 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lead the Flyers while 6’6” junior Macaleab Rich added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. The Flyers met Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin on Monday night in the Supersectionals for a berth in this weekend’s Final Four in Normal, IL.
*District Championship highlights
-Junior guard Marcus Coleman of MICDS scored a career-high 25 points in the Rams’ 60-36 victory over John Burroughs in the Class 4, District 6 championship game at University City.
-Sophomore guard Monet Witherspoon of John Burroughs had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals in the Bombers’ 49-39 victory over Westminster in the girls’ Class 4, District 6 championship game.
-Junior forward Cameron Stovall scored 22 points in the Wolverines’ 62-44 victory over Soldan in the Class 4, District 5 championship game at Soldan.
-Senior forward Eliza Maupin of Webster Groves had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 53-46 victory over Lift for Life in the Class 5, District 2 championship game at Webster Groves.
-Senior guard Anthony Caldwell of Lift for Life scored 21 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the Hawks’ 79-77 victory over Confluence Academy in the Class 4, District 3 championship game at Cardinal Ritter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.