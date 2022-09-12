The East St. Louis Flyers have been the dominant football program in the Metro East for decades, but there have been two worthy challengers in the Edwardsville Tigers and O'Fallon Panthers.
The battle of the Cats will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night in a Southwestern Conference showdown at O'Fallon. Both teams are 3-0 and scored respective non-conference victories over top Missouri teams this season.
Edwardsville opened the season with a thrilling double-overtime road victory against perennial Southeast Missouri power Jackson.
In the season’s second week, O'Fallon defeated Troy, a team that advanced to the Missouri Class 6 state semifinals last season.
O'Fallon has a talented group of seniors leading its offense. Quarterback Colt Michael has thrown for 704 yards and 10 touchdown passes. Running back Christopher Coleman has rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns, while athletic 6'4" wide receiver Jalen Smith has 15 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
Edwardsville is led by junior dual-threat quarterback Jake Curry, who has rushed for 143 yards and passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns. His top receiver is junior Kellen Brnfre who has 193 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Ka'Shawn Larson is the team's leading rusher with 150 yards.
After playing Edwardsville, O'Fallon will host East St. Louis at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Edwardsville travels to East St. Louis on Oct. 14.
*AAA Showdown in St. Peters
Last season was historic for Archdiocesan Athletic Association programs St. Mary's and Lutheran-St. Charles, with both programs winning their first state championships. Lutheran St. Charles won the Class 2 state championship while St. Mary's won the Class 3 state title.
The conference foes will face off at 7 p.m. Friday night. Lutheran-St. Charles is 3-0 while St. Mary's is 2-1 with its only loss coming last Friday at Illinois large school Naperville Neaqua Valley.
Both teams have looked strong in the early part of the season and look primed to make another big run in the state playoffs later this season.
Lutheran-St. Charles is coming off an impressive 49-3 victory over St. Dominic, which was a Class 4 state quarterfinalist last season. Senior Allen Mitchell scored three touchdowns on the evening while sophomore Mike Gerdine threw five touchdown passes. Senior Michael Parr, Jr. is a top receiving threat while sophomore Ayden Harris and junior Isaiah Rubio lead the defense.
St. Mary's has a potent offensive attack led by senior running back Jamal Roberts, who has rushed for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Senior John Roberts Jr has also scored three rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Chase Hendricks has three touchdown receptions while senior Kaliel Boyd is one of the top players on defense.
*Week 3 Standout Performers
*Running back Quaran Williams of Parkway North rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-20 victory over McCluer.
*Running back Elijah Stevens of Rockwood Summit rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 90-yard kickoff return in the Falcons 50-14 victory over Parkway Central.
*Running back Ralph Dixon of CBC rushed for 148 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns in the Cadets' 63-35 victory over SLUH.
*Running back Da'Kion Phillips of Lift for Life rushed for 225 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns in the Hawks 38-3 victory over John Burroughs.
*Quarterback Antwon McKay of Cardinal Ritter completed 11 of 18 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 35-6 victory over Duchesne.
*Running back Kevin Emmanuel of Eureka rushed for 272 yards on 34 carries in the Wildcats' 31-30 victory over Kirkwood.
*Running back Deion Brown of Kirkwood rushed for 215 yards on 34 carries in the Pioneers' 31-30 loss to Eureka.
*Quarterback Jayden Barrett of Ritenour completed 15 of 23 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown in the Huskies 33-27 victory over Ladue.
*Quarterback Winston Moore of MICDS rushed for three touchdowns and passed for one TD in the Rams' 59-20 victory over Westminster.
*Quarterback Gerard Grewe of Priory rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown and passed for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-16 victory over Lutheran South.
*What's On Tap for Week 4
Riverview Gardens (1-2) at Jennings (2-1), Thursday, 5 p.m.
Vashon (1-1) at SLUH (0-3), Friday, 6 p.m.
Francis Howell North (2-1) at Francis Howell (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Pattonville (2-1) at Lindbergh (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Troy (2-1) at Francis Howell Central (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter (3-0) at Helias (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Summit (2-1) at Parkway North (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Priory (2-1) at MICDS (3-0), 1 p.m.
East St. Louis (1-2) at Belleville East (2-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
*Lindenwood wins D1 debut
On the collegiate football front, I must give a tip of the cap to my alma mater Lindenwood University for winning its first game as a NCAA Division I program. The Lions rallied from a 17-6 deficit to defeat host Houston Baptist 21-20 in dramatic fashion last Saturday night. The Lions scored the winning points with 30 seconds left when former St. Mary's standout Jalen Bethany blocked a punt, which was recovered by Andrew Martin for a touchdown. Lindenwood will host Keiser University on Saturday night in its home opener at 6 p.m. in St. Charles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.