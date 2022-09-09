Two of the area's top teams let their play do the talking in big early-season showdowns.
The top-ranked East St. Louis Flyers belted CBC 64-19 in the featured game of the Gateway Scholars Classic at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis.
In two previous meetings between the area powers, the game went down to a final possession with East St. Louis coming out on top. It looked like it was going to be another classic early with East Side taking a 14-13 lead.
From that point on, the Flyers exploded with its big play offense and stingy defense to turn the contest into a one-sided affair.
Junior quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle led the Flyers' potent offense, completing 15 of 27 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 84 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.
His top target was Christopher Bennett, who had seven receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Jesse Watson also added three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore TyRyan Martin rushed for 152 yards on 14 carries while fellow sophomore Larevious Wood added 91 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
The Flyers defense was just as strong as it held a potent Cadets offense under 20 points. Brothers Antwan and Keshon Hayden combined for 13 solo tackles and two quarterback sacks. Marquise Palmer had 11 solo tackles while Dominic Dixon added nine solo tackles.
Cardinal Ritter in control
The Cardinal Ritter Lions defeated visiting Vashon 29-7 in the first meeting between the schools. The Lions came out firing, sprinted to a 23-0 lead and coasted to the victory. Senior Marvin Burks was a standout on both sides of the football, rushing for 136 yards on 14 carries while adding eight tackles to lead the defense.
Quarterback Antwan McKay completed 14 of 25 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. McKay also added a rushing touchdown. Senior wide receiver Fredrick Moore was also a standout with six receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Keon Sloan also added 81 yards on four carries, including a 34-yard touchdown run.
Week 2 Standout Performers
*Quarterback A.J. Raines of Timberland passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and another score in the T-Wolves 37-34 victory over SLUH.
*Wide receiver Jalen Smith of O'Fallon had three touchdown receptions in the Panthers 35-13 victory over Troy.
*Wide receiver Ryan Wingo of SLUH had five receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the Jr. Billikens' 37-34 loss to Timberland.
*Defensive back Amorion Oliphant of Duchesne had an interception return for a touchdown and two punt returns for touchdowns in the Pioneers' 50-15 victory over Vianney.
*Wide receiver Nick Phillips of Brentwood had eight receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 41-20 victory over Wesclin.
*Defensive back Jordan Pettis of Chaminade had 11 solo tackles, one quarterback sack and an interception in the Red Devils loss to MICDS.
*Quarterback Jordan Robinson of Normandy completed nine of 11 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' 48-0 victory over TDW Academy.
*Running back Zane Tilman of Mascoutah rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries in the Indians' 43-29 victory over Mt. Vernon.
*Running back Jack Hinlo of Lindbergh rushed for 192 yards in the Flyers' 43-17 victory over Ladue.
*On Tap for Week 3
East St. Louis (1-1) at Creekside, Georgia, Friday, 7 p.m. - The Flyers go on the road to take on a talented team.
St. Mary's (2-0) at Naperville Nequea Valley, IL, Friday, 7 p.m. - The undefeated Dragons head to the Suburban Chicago area to take on an excellent big-school program.
Kirkwood (1-1) at Eureka (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. - An excellent Friday night matchup between two of the top large-school programs in the area.
Lutheran St. Charles (2-0) at St. Dominic (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. - An excellent matchup in St. Charles County between two undefeated teams.
Hannibal (2-0) at Troy (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. - GAC power Troy will host a good Hannibal team that was a Class 4 state finalist last season.
Duchesne (1-1) at Cardinal Ritter (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. - Ritter will try to follow up on its big victory over Vashon as they host AAA opponent Duchesne.
SLUH (0-2) at CBC (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. - The Cadets host SLUH in their annual Metro Catholic Conference showdown. One of the area's long-standing rivalries.
Marquette (2-0) at Hazelwood Central (1-1), Saturday, 11 a.m. - An undefeated Marquette team will head to North County to take on the Hawks on Saturday morning.
