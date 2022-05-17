There is something about a Game 7 that brings out the best in St. Louisan Jayson Tatum.
Regardless of the sport, there is not a more pressure-packed contest than the seventh game of a best-of-seven series. It decides which team wins, and which team starts vacation.
For Tatum, it was another opportunity to display how he thrives under pressure. Such was the case last Sunday when he turned in another sparkling Game 7 performance in the Boston Celtics 109-81 blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Following up on his 46-point, season-saving masterpiece in the Celtics' Game 6 victory in Milwaukee, Tatum followed up with 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists to help Boston advance.
Tatum’s Celtics dropped the opening game of the Eastern Conference Final match against the Miami Heat, but he did his part.
While the Celtics would certainly like to move on to the NBA Finals without playing seven games, the team knows it can count on Tatum when it matters most.
In his fifth NBA season, Tatum has played in four Game 7s, averaging 24 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game while shooting 45 percent from the field. The Celtics have a 3-1 record in those four games.
Here is a look at Jayson's Game 7 history.
*April 28, 2018: 20 points, five rebounds and six assists vs. Milwaukee in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
*May 27, 2018: 24 points, seven rebounds and one assist vs. Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals.
*September 11, 2020: 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists vs. Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
*May 15, 2022: 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists vs. Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
When it comes to playoff greatness, when there is no tomorrow for the losing team, Tatum is at the top of his game.
A 1-2 punch in state track
The first round of state championship trophies and medals will be won this weekend during the Class 1 and 2 State Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City.
The state meet will be held on Friday and Saturday with field events beginning at 9:30 a.m., and running events starting at 11 a.m.
In the Class 1 meet, the Principia boys are in solid position to make a run at the state championship, bringing quality and quantity with them to the state capital. The Panthers qualified athletes in 10 events, including eight champions from last Saturday's sectional meet at Lutheran North.
Junior Issam Asinga qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and will ancho two sprint relays. Rex Heath was also a double winner in the sectionals in the distance events.
Lutheran North and Whitfield also have several talented athletes looking for Class 2 medals in individual events and relays. Lutheran North qualified in eight events while Whitfield is taking four sectional champions to Jefferson City.
*District Meet Highlights
*Ryan Wingo of SLUH won the 100, 200 and ran a leg on the first place 4x200 at the Class 5, District 1 meet at Poplar Bluff.
*A'laji Brown of Pattonville won the 100, 200, 400 and ran a leg on the 4x400 at the Class 5, District 3 meet which his school hosted.
*Aniyah Brown of Cardinal Ritter won the 100, 200 and anchored the Lions' 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams to victories at the Class 5, District 1 meet at Poplar Bluff.
*Aaliyah Elliott of John Burroughs finished first in the 100 and long jump at the Class 5, District 2 meet at Marquette.
*Kalvyn Owens of Lift for Life won the 100, 200 and anchored the 4x100 to first place in the Class 3, District 2 meet at Herculaneum
*Brooke Moore of Westminster won the 100-meter-high hurdles, long jump and triple jump at the Class 3, District 3 meet at Wright City
*Novo Onovwerosuoke of MICDS won the 200, 400 and ran respective legs on the first place 4x200 and 4x400 teams at the Class 4, District 3 meet at Parkway Central
*Nnenna Okpara of Parkway Central won the 200, 400 and ran respective legs on the first place 4x200 and 4x400 at the Class 4, District 3 meet at Parkway Central
*Maya Anderson of MICDS won the 100-meter-high hurdles and 300-meter-low hurdles at the Class 5, District 3 meet at Parkway Central.
*Genesis Dixon of Kirkwood finished first in the 100-meter-high hurdles and 300-meter -low hurdles at the Class 5, District 2 meet at Marquette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.